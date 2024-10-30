Fantasy Hockey
T.J. Tynan headshot

T.J. Tynan News: Called up by Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Tynan was called up by the Avalanche on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Tynan was sent to AHL Colorado ahead of the regular season, but he'll rejoin the NHL club since Miles Wood (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lightning. Tynan hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2021-22 campaign, when he made two appearances with the Kings.

T.J. Tynan
Colorado Avalanche
