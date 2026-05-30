T.J. Tynan News: Picks up three assists
Tynan logged three assists in AHL Colorado's 5-2 win over Chicago in Game 2 on Saturday.
Tynan played a key role in the Eagles' comeback push. He continues to thrive as a playmaker this postseason with two goals and 10 assists over 12 playoff contests. Tynan had three goals and 47 assists in 67 regular-season outings as well.
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