T.J. Tynan headshot

T.J. Tynan News: Reassigned after loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Tynan was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Tynan has yet to record a point through four games, adding four shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating at the NHL level this year. If the Avalanche are able to get injured forwards back before Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Tynan's return to the AHL could be on a more permanent basis this time around.

