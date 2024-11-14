T.J. Tynan News: Sent back to minors

Tynan was returned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Tynan has been frequently sent back to the minors after games with the Avs, but his demotion could be permanent this time as Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body) and Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) are all expected back in the lineup ahead of Friday's clash with Washington. In his seven outings with the Avalanche, the 32-year-old Tynan has recorded one assist, four hits and four blocks while averaging a mere 7:47 of ice time.