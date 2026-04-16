Tobias Bjornfot headshot

Tobias Bjornfot News: Heading back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Bjornfot was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

Bjornfot will rejoin the Checkers ahead of the start of their playoff run. The 25-year-old had four points over 19 NHL contests this season, his most appearances in any year since 2021-22.

Tobias Bjornfot
Florida Panthers
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