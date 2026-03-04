Tobias Bjornfot headshot

Tobias Bjornfot News: Placed on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bjornfot was placed on waivers by the Panthers on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Bjornfot was activated from injured reserve following the Olympic break, and he made his first appearance in nearly a month during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils, recording a shot on goal and a blocked shot in 13:47 of ice time. He should head to AHL Charlotte if he goes unclaimed on waivers, where he'll have more consistent opportunities to contribute.

