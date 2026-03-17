Tom Willander News: Chips in with assist
Willander notched an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Willander has a pair of helpers over eight outings in March. He's gotten a chance to play regularly in a top-four role, and that should remain available to him down the stretch. The 21-year-old rookie has 18 points, 46 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 55 appearances for a decent first impression in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tom Willander See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15022 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Celebrini A Star135 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1167 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tom Willander See More