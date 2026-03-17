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Tom Willander News: Chips in with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Willander notched an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Willander has a pair of helpers over eight outings in March. He's gotten a chance to play regularly in a top-four role, and that should remain available to him down the stretch. The 21-year-old rookie has 18 points, 46 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 55 appearances for a decent first impression in the NHL.

Tom Willander
Vancouver Canucks
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