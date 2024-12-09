Tom Wilson Injury: Being evaluated

Wilson (face) didn't practice Monday to undergo further evaluations, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Wilson briefly left Saturday's 4-2 win over Montreal in the first period after a redirected slap shot by teammate Jakob Chychrun struck him in the face. The 30-year-old Wilson scored two goals in the contest and appeared fine afterward despite sporting a swollen and cut left cheek. However, the team wants to ensure that there isn't anything damaged structurally before clearing him for Thursday's road game versus Columbus. Wilson has compiled 11 goals, 22 points, 62 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 80 hits and 28 PIM through 27 appearances this season.