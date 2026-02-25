Tom Wilson headshot

Tom Wilson Injury: Deemed game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Wilson is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Flyers due to an illness, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Head coach Spencer Carbery didn't sound too concerned about Wilson's ailment, but the 31-year-old will be monitored in the hours leading up to puck drop since he's under the weather. If Wilson is unable to suit up against Philadelphia, Sonny Milano and Hendrix Lapierre will be candidates to enter the lineup for the Capitals.

Tom Wilson
Washington Capitals
