Tom Wilson Injury: Out of action Wednesday
Wilson (illness) won't suit up Wednesday versus the Flyers.
Wilson was considered a game-time decision, and the Capitals will opt to play it safe with the power winger. His next chance to play is Friday versus the Golden Knights, which is the first half of a back-to-back set that concludes Saturday in Montreal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tom Wilson See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 224 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks8 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 1313 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tom Wilson See More