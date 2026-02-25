Tom Wilson headshot

Tom Wilson Injury: Out of action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Wilson (illness) won't suit up Wednesday versus the Flyers.

Wilson was considered a game-time decision, and the Capitals will opt to play it safe with the power winger. His next chance to play is Friday versus the Golden Knights, which is the first half of a back-to-back set that concludes Saturday in Montreal.

Tom Wilson
Washington Capitals
