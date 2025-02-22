Fantasy Hockey
Tom Wilson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Wilson (undisclosed) will be evaluated after leaving Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins late in the third period, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Wilson was limited to 12:17 of ice time, racking up a goal, four hits and a plus-3 rating. It's possible this is just a precautionary move, but he'll likely be a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Oilers. If he can't play, Jakub Vrana is set to enter the lineup unless the Capitals opt to dress seven defensemen. Wilson has 25 goals and 43 points through 56 appearances this season.

