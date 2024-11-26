Tom Wilson News: Adds power-play helper

Wilson notched a power-play assist and five hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Wilson has two helpers over the last three games, which corresponds to Alex Ovechkin's (fibula) absence. The 30-year-old Wilson has filled in on the top line, though there may be a revolving door of wingers to take that spot while Ovechkin's out. Wilson is up to 15 points (four on the power play), 46 shots on net, 60 hits, 23 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances.