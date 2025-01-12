Tom Wilson News: Back on scoresheet in victory

Wilson found the back of the net on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over Nashville.

Wilson opened the scoring on the power play at 9:03 of the second period. The right-shot winger was held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games prior to Saturday, but that came on the heels of a four-game point streak in which Wilson accumulated four goals, three helpers and a plus-6 rating. The 30-year-old needs just two points with 39 games remaining this season to match the 35 he recorded in 2023-24. On the season, Wilson is at 19 goals, 33 points and a plus-9 rating through 43 appearances.