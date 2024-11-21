Tom Wilson News: Bags apple Thursday

Wilson registered an assist while logging 21:55 of ice time during Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Wilson has managed six assists in his last 10 games but has not scored a goal since Oct. 31 after notching six goals in his first four games to open the season. The 30-year-old winger is meshing well with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael on the second line and has a healthy 14 points in 19 games so fantasy managers shouldn't fret the lack of goal-scoring for now.