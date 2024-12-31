Tom Wilson News: Bags two apples

Wilson tallied two assists, five shots, two blocked shots and four hits during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Wilson chipped in on both of Aleksei Protas' goals to give him his first helpers in the last 11 games. The 30-year-old winger has five goals and eight points in 13 games during the month of December and should continue to provide well-rounded fantasy production as the calendar rolls into 2025.