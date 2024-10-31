Tom Wilson News: Begins new goal streak

Wilson scored a power-play goal and assisted on the game-winning tally in Thursday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

Wilson redirected a feed from Alex Ovechkin to put Washington on top, 1-0, early in the second period. It was the second tally on the man advantage for Wilson. He followed up a four-game scoring steak to start the season with four straight scoreless efforts before lighting the lamp Thursday. The 30-year-old winger has eight points through his first nine games.