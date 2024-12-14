Tom Wilson News: Buries two goals

Wilson tallied two goals, one on the power-play, two shots and six hits during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Wilson does not seem to mind the aquarium he has to wear following a broken sinus suffered in a Dec. 8 win over the Canadiens. The 30-year-old winger has posted seven goals and 10 points over his last nine outings - along with a healthy 31 hits -and should be a fixture in your lineups whenever he takes the ice.