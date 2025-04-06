Tom Wilson News: Delivers historic helper

Wilson logged a power-play assist and added three hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Wilson was the one who set up Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking 895th tally. It wasn't a picture-perfect pass from Wilson, as Ovechkin had to reach for it, but his catch-and-release shot was true. The 31-year-old Wilson has emerged as part of the Capitals' leadership group in recent seasons and is in the midst of a career year himself with 32 goals and 30 helpers over 76 contests. He's added 159 shots on net, 219 hits, 88 PIM and a plus-22 rating while frequently playing in a top-six role.