Tom Wilson News: Dishes helper
Wilson tallied an assist and added five hits during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.
Wilson finished the month of January with six goals and nine points in 14 games. The 30-year-old winger has tied his season totals from the 2023-24 season in 24 fewer games and his plus-11 rating is a substantial improvement from his negative numbers in that category each of the last two campaigns.
