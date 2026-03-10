Tom Wilson News: Eclipses 50 points in win

Wilson tallied a goal, placed two shots on net and posted two blocked shots in Monday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Wilson's goal doubled the Capitals' lead midway through the opening period. His twine finder was his 24th goal of the campaign and 50th overall point, securing him a 50-plus point season for the third time in his 13-year career. While Monday's goal was just his first point since the Olympics, he has remained a category-coverage workhorse and currently has 116 shots on goal, 140 hits and 40 blocked shots across 55 appearances this season. If he can heat up down the stretch, he has a shot to post his second consecutive 60-point campaign, which would heighten his already strong fantasy value in category leagues for the remainder of the year.