Tom Wilson News: Extends point streak
Wilson registered a goal, an assist, three shots and five hits during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
Wilson has recorded points in three straight outings (two goals, three assists) and continues to be one of the more well-rounded wingers in the game with eight shots and nine hits during that span. The 30-year-old hit the 30-point mark for the seventh time in his last eight seasons following Saturday's action..
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now