Tom Wilson News: First career 30-goal season

Wilson scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

It was Wilson's 30th goal and the first time he's hit that mark. He's the third player in NHL history to have played at least 800 regular-season games before recording his first 30-goal season. Wilson is on an absolute tear right now -- he has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in his past 17 games. At his current pace, he could hit the 65-point mark and perhaps even more. The trade windows in fantasy have all closed, but get ready to move Wilson early in the offseason as he basks in this season. We'd like to say he can easily replicate this effort, but the NHL is an unforgiving place for guys who hit their peak at his age.