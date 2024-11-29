Tom Wilson News: Heating up
Wilson tallied two goals, three shots and seven hits during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.
Wilson netted the tying goal late in the third after notching a power-play goal earlier in the game. The 30-year-old winger has posted two goals and six points over his last five games en route to 19 points in 23 games to start the 2024-25 season. Wilson continues to click well on a potent second line with Connor McMichael and Pierre-Luc Dubois and is on pace for new career highs if he can maintain his production moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now