Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tom Wilson headshot

Tom Wilson News: Heating up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Wilson tallied two goals, three shots and seven hits during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Wilson netted the tying goal late in the third after notching a power-play goal earlier in the game. The 30-year-old winger has posted two goals and six points over his last five games en route to 19 points in 23 games to start the 2024-25 season. Wilson continues to click well on a potent second line with Connor McMichael and Pierre-Luc Dubois and is on pace for new career highs if he can maintain his production moving forward.

Tom Wilson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now