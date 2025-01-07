Tom Wilson News: Lights lamp twice in shootout loss

Wilson scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

The veteran winger extended his goal streak to three games and his point streak to four games with the performance. Wilson has also produced three multi-goal efforts over the last 14 contests, racking up nine markers and 12 points during that span along with 45 hits, 35 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-4 rating.