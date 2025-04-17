Tom Wilson News: Nabs helper Thursday

Wilson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Wilson posted two goals and three assists over nine regular-season games in April. The 31-year-old winger is up to 65 points, 13 better than his previous career high of 52 from the 2021-22 campaign. He recorded 33 goals, 32 assists, 169 shots on net, 233 hits, 71 blocked shots, 100 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 81 appearances this season. He'll fill a top-six role in the playoffs.