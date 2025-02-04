Tom Wilson News: Nets shortie Tuesday

Wilson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Wilson gave the Capitals a brief 2-1 lead in the second period. The winger has at least one shorthanded goal in seven of the last eight campaigns. He's earned four points over his last three games and is now at 22 tallies, 39 points, 119 shots on net, 154 hits, 51 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 53 appearances in 2024-25.