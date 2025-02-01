Tom Wilson News: Pair of points Saturday

Wilson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Wilson was a part of both of the Capitals' goals in the third period, allowing them to snag one standings point in this battle between the NHL's elite teams of the campaign. The 30-year-old winger was limited to four points over his last 11 games in January, and this was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 6 versus the Sabres. Wilson is up to 21 goals, 38 points, 117 shots on net, 150 hits, 50 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 52 appearances. He's three goals away from matching his career high from 2018-19, and he would need 14 more points to match his career-best 52 points from that same campaign.