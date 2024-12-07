Tom Wilson News: Provides assist in win

Wilson notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Wilson was held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, but he had three goals and three helpers over the five contests prior to the brief dry spell. The 30-year-old winger continues to look good in a top-six role and has largely avoided extended slumps in 2024-25. He has 20 points, 58 shots on net, 78 hits, 27 blocked shots and 28 PIM through 26 outings overall.