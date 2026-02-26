Tom Wilson headshot

Tom Wilson News: Ready to go versus Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Wilson (illness) will be available to face the Golden Knights on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Wilson was rolling offensively ahead of the Olympic break, racking up one goal and six helpers in his last nine outings, including a pair of power-play points. With 49 points in 50 games this year, Wilson could still push for the 60-point threshold for the second straight year.

Tom Wilson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tom Wilson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tom Wilson See More
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
NHL
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
Author Image
Corey Abbott
24 days ago