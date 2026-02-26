Tom Wilson News: Ready to go versus Vegas
Wilson (illness) will be available to face the Golden Knights on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Wilson was rolling offensively ahead of the Olympic break, racking up one goal and six helpers in his last nine outings, including a pair of power-play points. With 49 points in 50 games this year, Wilson could still push for the 60-point threshold for the second straight year.
