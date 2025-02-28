Tom Wilson News: Ready to play Saturday

Wilson (illness) will be back in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Wilson returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday's game versus St. Louis. The 30-year-old has 26 goals. 19 assists, 166 hits, 131 shots on goal and 15 power-play points across 58 appearances this season. He is expected to play alongside Connor McMichael and Pierre-Luc Dubois on the Capitals' second line, as well as seeing power-play time on the top unit.