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Tom Wilson News: Returns to 30-goal, 60-point marks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Wilson scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Wilson has five goals and four assists during his six-game point streak. The late surge has gotten him back to 30 goals for the second year in a row. He's also at 61 points in 70 outings, four points back of matching his regular-season total from 81 appearances a year ago. Wilson has shot 20.1 percent this season, even higher than his career-best 19.5 percent mark a year ago. The 32-year-old has also rewarded fantasy managers with 149 shots on net, 176 hits, 52 blocked shots and 117 PIM this year. He's had a bit of a late peak, but his multi-category efficiency should be useful for a few more years.

Tom Wilson
Washington Capitals
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