Tom Wilson News: Scores 25th goal of season
Wilson scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Wilson gave the Capitals a transitory 2-0 lead late in the second period with a snap shot at the 18:13 mark. The 31-year-old winger ended his three-game goal drought, but with just two goals in his last nine outings while being anchored in a middle-six role, Wilson isn't expected to have a lot of upside in most formats.
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