Tom Wilson News: Scores two goals Saturday

Wilson scored two goals, took four shots and recorded two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Wilson came through when the Capitals needed him the most, as he found the back of the net twice in a five-minute span, flipping the game from a 2-1 deficit to a 3-2 lead. The right winger is up to 11 goals on the season, and he's found the back of the net five times across his last six appearances, with two of those goals coming on the power play.