Tom Wilson News: Scores vs. Boston

Wilson scored a goal, took four shots, recorded three hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Wilson has recorded points in his last two appearances, and the winger remains one of the most reliable fantasy producers on the Capitals roster. Plus, he's certainly benefiting from skating alongside Alex Ovechkin and Pierre-Luc Dubois. Wilson is up to 16 points (six goals, 10 helpers) across 15 appearances since the beginning of March.