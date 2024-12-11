Tom Wilson News: Set to play Thursday
Wilson (face) expects to play in Thursday's matchup with Columbus while wearing a full bubble shield, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Wilson has been finding his stride offensively of late with five goals and three assists in his last seven outings, including a pair of goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Montreal. Cemented in a first-line role, the gritty winger should continue to get plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net while Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) is on the shelf.
