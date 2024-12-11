Fantasy Hockey
Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson News: Set to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Wilson (face) expects to play in Thursday's matchup with Columbus while wearing a full bubble shield, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Wilson has been finding his stride offensively of late with five goals and three assists in his last seven outings, including a pair of goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Montreal. Cemented in a first-line role, the gritty winger should continue to get plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net while Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) is on the shelf.

Tom Wilson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
