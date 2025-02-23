Tom Wilson News: Tallies one of each

Wilson registered a goal, a power-play assist, two shots and two hits during Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Wilson was questionable heading into Sunday's matinee after exiting Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins with an undisclosed injury, but appears to be no worse for wear. The burly winger is up to 26 goals and 45 points in 57 games and is well on his way to a new career-high in points if he can stay healthy so keep him fixed in your lineups the rest of the way.