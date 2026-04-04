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Tom Wilson News: Tallies shorthanded goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Wilson scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Wilson tallied his fourth goal across his last three games with his shorthanded twine finder midway through the third period. With the goal at a man disadvantage, the 32-year-old winger now has 29 goals, 57 points, 144 shots on net, 171 hits and 49 blocked shots across 67 games this season. He's helped keep the Capitals' playoff hopes alive over the last few games and profiles as a strong fantasy option in category-based leagues for the rest of the regular season.

Tom Wilson
Washington Capitals
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