Tom Wilson News: Tallies two points in win

Wilson scored a goal, provided an assist, and put out six hits in Saturday's 6-3 win against Florida.

Wilson helped out on Washington's first goal of the game before lighting the lamp himself just seven seconds into the second period. The 30-year-old enforcer is up to 31 goals, 28 assists and 197 hits in 69 appearances this season. Wilson has posted six multi-point performances in his last 10 games to bring his season total to 59 points, which is already seven more than his previous career high. He provides value in all fantasy formats and has a premium player profile in banger leagues.