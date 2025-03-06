Tom Wilson News: Two points including OT winner

Wilson scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers.

He also chipped in four hits, three shots on net, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. While the hockey world has been focused on Alex Ovechkin's quest to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, Wilson has quietly been red hot as well, recording five multi-point performances in 10 appearances since the beginning of February while racking up eight goals and 13 points.