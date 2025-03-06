Tom Wilson News: Two points including OT winner
Wilson scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers.
He also chipped in four hits, three shots on net, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. While the hockey world has been focused on Alex Ovechkin's quest to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, Wilson has quietly been red hot as well, recording five multi-point performances in 10 appearances since the beginning of February while racking up eight goals and 13 points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now