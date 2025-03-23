Tomas Hertl Injury: Being evaluated after win

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said following Sunday's win over the Lightning that Hertl is being evaluated after exiting the game early due to an apparent right arm injury, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hertl went hard into the boards in the third period of Sunday's matchup, and he headed to the locker room immediately afterward. He appeared to be favoring his right arm, but the extent of his injury isn't yet known. The Golden Knights will have a day off before a road matchup in Minnesota on Tuesday, and Hertl is slated to be re-evaluated Monday. If the 31-year-old is forced to miss time, Tanner Pearson and Cole Schwindt are candidates to enter the lineup.