Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl Injury: Set to miss out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Hertl (shoulder) is not expected back against Colorado on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Hertl will be shelved for his eighth straight game due to his lingering shoulder problem. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old center was rolling offensively with 11 goals and seven helpers, including six power-play points, in his previous 15 tilts. Once cleared to play, Hertl should reclaim a spot in the top six in addition to seeing power-play minutes.

Tomas Hertl
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
