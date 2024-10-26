Tomas Hertl News: Collects pair of assists

Hertl notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Hertl has racked up seven points over his last three games. He helped out on both of Brett Howden's goals in this contest as the two forwards build some chemistry on the second line. Hertl is up to four goals, six assists, 18 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through nine appearances. He should continue to see top-six minutes, though a healthy William Karlsson could challenge Hertl for the second-line center spot.