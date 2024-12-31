Tomas Hertl News: Contributes assist Tuesday

Hertl notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Hertl set up Zach Whitecloud's opening tally at 2:23 of the first period. The 31-year-old Hertl's offense has run a little inconsistent lately -- he has three points over his last seven games after a span of four points in four outings from Dec. 4-14. The forward is up to 25 points, 85 shots on net, 49 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 37 contests. His spot in the top six looks to be secure for now, so he should be able to get into a groove eventually.