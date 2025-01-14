Tomas Hertl News: Contributes pair of helpers

Hertl recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Hertl helped out on the first two goals of Pavel Dorofeyev's natural hat trick, one of which was on the power play. This was Hertl's second multi-point effort in a row, and he has two goals and four assists over seven outings in January. For the season, the 31-year-old center has provided 31 points (14 on the power play), 102 shots on net, 57 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 44 appearances in a middle-six role.