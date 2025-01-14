Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl News: Contributes pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Hertl recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Hertl helped out on the first two goals of Pavel Dorofeyev's natural hat trick, one of which was on the power play. This was Hertl's second multi-point effort in a row, and he has two goals and four assists over seven outings in January. For the season, the 31-year-old center has provided 31 points (14 on the power play), 102 shots on net, 57 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 44 appearances in a middle-six role.

Tomas Hertl
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now