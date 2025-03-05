Tomas Hertl News: Earns two points in win

Hertl scored a goal, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hertl notched his second multi-point effort in three games and has earned four goals and three assists over his last six outings. He made an early impact with a goal 4:33 into this contest, and he helped out on a Tanner Pearson tally in the second period. Hertl is up to 24 goals, 24 helpers, 148 shots on net, 87 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating across 61 appearances while filling a top-six role for much of this season.