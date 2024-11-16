Fantasy Hockey
Tomas Hertl News: Excellent in power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Hertl scored two power-play goals in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Hertl came through when the Golden Knights needed him the most, netting back-to-back power-play tallies in the second and third periods to lift the team back from a 0-2 deficit into a 2-2 tie. Hertl has found the back of the net three times in his last two games, and all three goals have come with the man advantage. In fact, six of Hertl's seven goals this season have come in the power play.

