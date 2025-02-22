Fantasy Hockey
Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Hertl scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Hertl has scored in back-to-back contests and has 11 goals in 15 games dating back to Jan. 12. The 31-year-old doesn't appear to be slowing down, and he's playing in a second-line role with power-play time that should allow him to be steady on offense. For the season, the center has 22 goals, 43 points (18 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 77 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 57 appearances.

