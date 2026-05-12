Tomas Hertl News: Goal, assist in overtime win
Hertl scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks in Game 5.
Hertl's now scored in back-to-back games after going 29 contests without a goal. This was also his first multi-point effort since March 4 versus the Red Wings. The 32-year-old center is at five points, 18 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating over 11 playoff outings. With three of those points coming over the last two games, the floodgates look to be opening for Hertl, though his spot on the third line could continue to limit his production.
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