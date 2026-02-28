Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl News: Nets power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Hertl scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

This was Hertl's 600th career point, coming in his 850th contest. The center has two goals and five assists over his last nine outings as he continues to be an effective scoring option in a middle-six role. Overall, he has 23 goals, 51 points (22 on the power play), 151 shots on net, 81 hits, 31 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 59 appearances.

Tomas Hertl
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Hertl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Hertl See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
28 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
34 days ago
NHL Barometer: Gibson Locked In
NHL
NHL Barometer: Gibson Locked In
Author Image
Jan Levine
45 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
49 days ago