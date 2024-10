Hertl scored a power-play goal in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Hertl evened things up in the third period with a wrister after being assisted by Mark Stone and Jack Eichel. Hertl has netted a power-play goal in consecutive outings, and six of his eight points this season have come on the man advantage. The 30-year-old has been remarkably efficient in front of the net, scoring four times on just 15 shots for a 26.7 shooting percentage.